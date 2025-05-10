Collins sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

The man convicted in the October 2024 stabbing of the principal of South Point Elementary School was sentenced to an aggregate term of 39½ to 45 years in prison on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard sentenced Josh Collins, after he was found guilty following a two-day bench trial in April.

On Oct. 24, 2024, Collins entered a secure area of South Point Elementary School, and after a brief conversation with Christian, he pulled out a knife and began stabbing Christian in the back and head.

Christian was able to retreat into the secure office. Collins then used his knife and broke the glass to the office window, gaining entry into the secure part of the school. Collins continued after Christian with a knife, causing the school to enter into lock down and extreme panic ensued on behalf of teachers, students, administrators and parents, the prosecutor’s office said.

Collins was found guilty of felonious assault, attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a School Safety Zone, inducing panic and seven counts of kidnapping.

At sentencing, Prosecutor Anderson emphasized the gravity of the offenses and urged the court to impose a term that would ensure Collins could never again endanger or terrorize others. Judge Ballard agreed, imposing the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the crimes and to protect the community.