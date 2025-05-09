Public Meetings Published 2:10 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Send public meetings to briefs@irontontribune.com.

— The Ironton Lions Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at noon and the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. All meetings are at The Armory Smokehouse, 920 Vernon St. Ironton.

— The Ironton Kiwanis of Greater Ironton meets at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Ohio Room of the Collins Building at Ohio University Southern. You do not have to be a member to attend.

— Hamilton Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the fire station on old U.S. 52.

— The Ironton Rotary Club meets at noon at Frisch’s every Wednesday, except the third Wednesday of each month.

— The Mason Township Trustees meet at 7 a.m. today at the Mason Township Community Building.

— The Windsor Township Trustees meet at 7 a.m. today at the Township Building, located at the Wilgus intersection.

— The Lawrence County Land Bank Board meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor conference room in the courthouse.

— The Village of Proctorville Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— The Woodland Cemetery Board of Trustees meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery office.

— The Aid Township Trustees meet at 8 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Aid Township garage, State Route 141, Kitts Hill, or when weather is not permitting at the Aid Township Volunteer Fire Department garage as necessary.

— American Legion Post 806, AmVets Post 141 and VFW Post 2761 meets at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at the Aid Volunteer Fire Department.

— The Lawrence County Educational Service Center governing board meets at 2 p.m. on the last Monday of each month at the Educational Service Center office.

— American Legion Post 433 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the corner of Seventh and Vernon streets in the rear.

— AmVets 5293 meets at 1 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month.

— The Symmes Township Trustees meet at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month.