Keeney’s Kitchen bringing healthy meal options to Ohio University Southern Published 12:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

A new dining option is coming to Ohio University Southern with the opening of Keeney’s Kitchen in the Collins Building café space.

Keeney’s Kitchen, known for its healthy, ready-to-eat meals and community-focused approach, is expanding to Ironton as its third location. Founded by Matt Keeney, a former corporate employee turned gym owner, the business began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when his fitness facility was forced to shut down. With no prior culinary training, Keeney launched a meal prep service from a borrowed restaurant kitchen in Lucasville—and quickly grew from zero to 800 meals per week.

“We finally got licensed and legal in 2022,” said Keeney. “Since then, we’ve served more than 500,000 meals and grown to a staff of 40. I never imagined it would grow this way.”

Keeney’s Kitchen offers a rotating menu of 15 to 20 meal options, with staples including chicken and steak tacos, no-bake protein bites known as “muscle bites,” wraps, and burrito bowls. New to the Ironton location will be fresh acai bowls and parfaits, made on site. The café will also serve hot sandwiches like turkey clubs and ham and cheese melts using the existing kitchen equipment.

The menu is designed with wellness in mind, but not just for athletes.

“We’re a health and wellness company on a mission to help local folks feel better,” said Keeney. “This isn’t bodybuilder food—it’s for busy moms and dads who want nutritious meals without the hassle.”

Students, faculty and staff at Ohio Southern will be able to grab meals on the go or order hot items during daytime hours. Community members can also place weekly online orders for convenient pickup.

“We’ll have coolers stocked with fresh meals. Someone can walk in, pick up their order in under a minute, and have their lunches and dinners for the week,” Keeney said.

Keeney began operations April 28, and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The business also plans to hire locally, including opportunities for Ohio University Southern students.

“We’re excited and blessed to be part of this community,” said Keeney. “Our goal is to serve great food and create a workplace that’s built on love, empathy and leadership.”

For more information or to place an order, visit www.keeneyskitchen.com.