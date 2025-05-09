Community Calendar Published 2:08 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com

Saturday

Mother’s Day Tea Party, Pageant

The Wyngate at RiversEdge, in Rome Township, will host a Mother’s Day Tea Party and Pageant, beginning at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

Pianist Russ Kassoff will perform at OUS

World-renowned pianist Russ Kassoff will perform at Ohio University Southern at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at irontonrotaryclub.org.

Tri-County Church Choir Concert

The Tri-County Church Choir will be in concert 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Wurtland Freewill Baptist Church, 1000 Wurtland Ave., Wurtland, Kentucky. The concert is free. Come join together in an evening of worship, fellowship and singing of the Gospel hymns and music. For more information call Betty at 606-928-6347.

VFW Breakfast

The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, is having its monthly breakfast 8–10 a.m. Adult cost is $8 and children 10 and under are $5. Everyone is welcome and to-go is available. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The Auxiliary will also be having a bake sale.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School.

Lawrence Township Trustees Meeting

The Lawrence Township Trustees will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Kitts Hill Fire Station.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the BOE office.

Elizabeth Township Trustees Meeting

The Elizabeth Township Trustees will have their May meeting at 4 p.m. at the township garage, 4719 State Route 93, Ironton.

Thursday

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria.

Regional Planning Commission Meeting

The Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at the JROC, 715 Lane Street, Coal Grove.

Lawrence County DD Meetings

Lawrence County DD will have a finance meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Open Door School, 606 Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove, followed by the monthly board meeting.

Insurance COG Meeting

The Lawrence County Insurance COG will meet 9 a.m. at South Point Board of Education Office, at 302 High St., South Point.

May 17

Lawrence County Museum Spring Tea

The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society will have its annual spring tea at 2 p.m. For tickets, call Kay Rader at 740-442-7680.

Lawrence County Trade Day

Lawrence County Trade Day will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Cost of admission is $5. Children’s admission is free. Parking is free.