Published 8:43 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Chester Conn

Chester Ray Conn, 67, of Ironton, died Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Rigsby Conn.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow the funeral service in Rose Hill Cemetery, 3801 13th St., Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.