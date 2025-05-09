Published 8:37 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Brian Pankey

Brian Lee Pankey, 51, of Ironton, died May 4, 2025. at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be noon Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor J.D. Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m.–noon Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Pankey family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.