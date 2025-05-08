Vikings offense struggles in loss to RedStreaks Published 12:53 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

PIKETON — Sometimes even the bats have an off night.

Symmes Valley was only able to generate five hits at the plate and leave seven runners on base, as the Vikings fell to the Piketon RedStreaks 4-1 on Tuesday evening.

Braden Hankins led Symmes Valley offensively, going 2-for-3 and notched the Vikings’ only RBI of the night. The only other Viking batters to get a hit were Andy Strow, Asher Maynard and Jackson Fields.

Piketon’s Zack Hannah picked up the win, allowing five hits, an earned run, four walks and striking out 5 batters in 5 and 2/3 innings. Grayson Roberts came on in relief for Hannah in the sixth and finished out the game.

Bronx Carpenter took the loss for Symmes Valley.

The Vikings were able to tie the game at 1-all in the top of the fourth, as Strow singled to lead off the inning and reached second on a wild pitch to get into scoring position. Hankins came on a batter later and drove in Strow with a single into right.

Piketon would take back the lead in the bottom of the frame, scoring as Braylon Oliver scored on an error with two outs.

In the fifth, the Vikings let a golden opportunity at some more runs slip through their hands.

Fields led the inning off with a single and Gradee Holland drew a walk. Carpenter followed and laid down a sacrifice bunt to move runners to second and third with just one out.

But Hannah was able to retire the next two batters with a line out to himself and a groundout to his shortstop to end the inning.

The RedStreaks got two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning, as Kendon Day drove in a run off a double into left, and was able to come around and score during the play.

The Vikings fall to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the league. Piketon moves its record to 5-11 with the win.

Sym. Valley 000 100 0 = 1 5 3

South Gallia 001 120 0 = 4 5 0

Tanner Corn, Bronx Carpenter (4) and Will Jones. Zack Hannah, Grayson Roberts (6) and Braylon Oliver, B Armstrong (6). W- Zack Hannah (IP-5.2, H-5, R-1, ER-1, K-5, BB-4, WP-1). Roberts (IP-1.1, H-0, R-0, ER-0, K-1, BB-0, WP-0). L-Carpenter (IP-1.1, H-1, R-2, ER-2, K-1, BB-1, WP-0). Corn (IP-3.2, H-4, R-2, ER-0, K-2, BB-2, WP-0). Thompson (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, ER-0, K-0, BB-1, WP-0). Symmes Valley: Andy Strow 1-3, Braden Hankins 2-3 RBI, Asher Maynard 1-1, Jackson Fields 1-3; Piketon: Jace Ritchie 2-4, Grayson Roberts RBI, Kendon Day 2-4 2-RBI 2B, Tristen Boedicker 1-2.