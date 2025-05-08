Lady Hornets’ offense erupts in win over Panthers Published 12:51 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The runs just kept on coming.

Triggered by a 14-run fourth inning, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets rolled past the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 23-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Coal Grove (13-3, 10-1) maintained its 2-game lead in the OVC with the win as they collected 11 hits to back the one-hit pitching of Abbie Deeds.

In five innings, Deeds struck out 11, walked 3 and the lone run was earned.

Coal Grove took a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Deeds, Kendall Taylor and Izzy Kitts walked, Rylee Black singled, Mia Haynes and Kasey Vanderhoof were hit by a pitch, and Braelie Hitchcock singled and Hailie McKnight grounded out.

The lead went to 8-0 in the second inning.

Taylor walked and scored on a single by Kitts and an outfield error. Haynes grounded out to drive in the second run.

Coal Grove added a run in the third on walks to Hitchcock and Brianna Malone and a hit by Deeds.

The Lady Hornets erupted for 14 runs in the fourth inning as the lead went to 23-0.

Haynes and Vanderhoof walked, Hitchcock singled and McKnight reached on an error. Malone was hit by a pitch, Deeds singled, Taylor walked, Kitts singled and Black walked.

Haynes and Vanderhoof walked again, Hitchcock singled and McKnight was safe on an error.

Malone was hit by a pitch, Deeds and Taylor singled and Kitts capped the rally with a 2-run double.

Coal Grove had 11 hits with Deeds going 3-3 with 4 runs batted in, Kitts 3-3 with 4 RBI and the game’s only extra base hit with a double,

Chesapeake scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a walk to Kadence Easton and a double by Zoey Thompson.

Coal Grove 621 (14)0 = 23 11 1

Chesapeake 000 10 = 1 1 4

Abbie Deeds and Ryliee Black. Angel Handley, Kadence Easthom (1), Haylee Lafon (4) and Felicity Bellomy. W-Deeds (IP-5.0, H-1, R-1, ER-1, K-11, BB-3). L-Handley (IP-0.0, H-1, R-6, ER-6, K-0, BB-3). Easthom (IP-3.0, H-8, R-15, ER-6, K-3, BB-9). Lafon (IP-2.0, H-2, R-2, ER-0, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-Coal Grove: Abbie Deeds 3-3 4-RBI, Kendall Taylor 1-2 2-RBI, Izzy Kitts 3-3 4-RBI 2B, Rylee Black 1-4 RBI, Mia Haynes 1-3 4-RBI, Kasey Vanderhoof RBI, Braelie Hitchcock 2-3 RBI; Chesapeake: Zoey Thompson 1-2 2B RBI.