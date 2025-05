Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Ruth Patrick

Ruth Jean Patrick, 94, of South Point, died Monday, May 5th, 2025 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley in Ironton.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Woodland Cemetery with Rev. Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh St. Ironton is assisting the family with arrangements.

