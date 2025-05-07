Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Ronald Holland

Ronald “Butch” Holland, 74, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday May 6, 2025 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Jezzy Holland.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.