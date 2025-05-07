Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Nancy Dixon

Nancy Iona Dixon, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at 36th Street Tabernacle Church, Guyandotte, West Virginia. Burial will follow the service in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–noon at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.