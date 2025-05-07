Harris, Ozuna clutch as Braves beat Reds in 10 Published 12:56 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a tying double in the ninth inning and Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run in the 10th as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Ozuna’s line-drive single to left field came after Lyon Richardson (0-1) issued an intentional walk to Austin Riley with nobody out. Automatic runner Alex Verdugo scored easily from second base, and happy teammates swarmed Ozuna on the field.

Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck out two in a hitless inning for the win.

Email newsletter signup

Cincinnati has lost four in a row.

Santiago Espinal’s run-scoring single off Daysbel Hernández in the eighth drove in Elly De La Cruz to break a scoreless tie.

Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott helped keep the game scoreless through seven innings. Abbott had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits with no walks in five innings. Sale fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte was scratched minutes before the first pitch with left side discomfort.

Key moment

Sean Murphy drew a leadoff walk from Emilio Pagán in the ninth, and Harris doubled to right field with one out to drive in pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild, who slid under Jose Trevino’s tag at the plate. It was Pagán’s second blown save in 10 chances.

Key stat

With Trevino behind the plate, Austin Wynns at first base and Tyler Stephenson at designated hitter, all three catchers on Cincinnati’s active roster were in the starting lineup. It was Wynn’s second career appearance at first base and first start. He appeared in one game at first base in 2021 for Baltimore.

Up next

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.53 ERA), coming off a 12-strikeout performance against Washington, will try for his third consecutive win when he starts Wednesday night against Braves RHP Grant Holmes (2-2, 4.24).

Braves 2, Reds 1, 10 innings

Cincinnati Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Friedl cf 3 0 1 0 Verdugo lf 5 1 0 0 McLain 2b 3 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 De La Cruz ss 5 1 2 0 Ozuna dh 5 0 1 1 Stephenson dh 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 5 0 1 1 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 Steer lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 2 0 Wynns 1b 3 0 2 0 Fairchild pr 0 1 0 0 Hurtubise pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 White rf 4 0 1 0 Dunn rf 3 0 0 0 Harris cf 4 0 1 1 Fraley ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Allen ss 2 0 0 0 Baldwin ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 1 7 1 Totals 35 2 8 2

Cincinnati 000 000 010 0 — 1 Atlanta 000 000 001 1 — 2

LOB_Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 11. 2B_Wynns (2), White (6), Harris (7). SB_McLain 2 (8), Friedl (8), De La Cruz (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Abbott 5 4 0 0 0 8 Ashcraft 1 1 0 0 1 1 Santillan 2 1 0 0 1 2 Pagán BS,8-10 1 1 1 1 1 1 Richardson L,0-1 0 1 1 0 1 0

Atlanta Sale 6 2-3 5 0 0 2 10 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hernández 1 2 1 1 0 3 Montero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Iglesias W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richardson pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Sale (McLain).

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Alan Porter; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:07. A_32,835 (41,149).