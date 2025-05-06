Published 10:06 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Vivian McFann

Vivian Dale McFann, 67, of Pedro, died Sunday, May 4, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell McFann.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St. Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Ronnie Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.