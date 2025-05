Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Linda Sparling

Linda Sue Sparling, 78, of Ironton, died Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Zoar Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dillon officiating.

