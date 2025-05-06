Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Jean Fuller Butler

Dec. 21, 1927–May 4, 2025

Jean Fuller Butler was born on Dec. 21, 1927 and she died on May 4, 2025. She was 97 years old.

Jean was the daughter of Rex and Mabel Fuller and was born in Rome Township.

She had four siblings, Marcella Fuller, Audrey Fuller, Stella Jane Fuller Willis, and Rex Fuller. They and her parents all predecease her.

She is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Aliisa Michelle Wigelius Gehring.

Jean graduated from Marshall College (later University) and taught elementary school for 39 years, both in Ohio and Florida. She also taught Sunday School for decades.

Jean met Donald Butler, the love of her life, in her first year of teaching and they were married on June 29, 1948.

Jean and Don were the parents of two children, Sonja Butler Wheelis, of Ocala, Florida, and Dr. Donald Butler (Patty), of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

In her retirement, Jean became interested in genealogy and self-published books on family history. She also wrote and delivered many talks on First Ladies of the United States and Bible women to civic groups, schools and church groups.

Don died in 2010 and Jean was bereft. They were married more than 61 years. She relied even more on Jesus and her faith grew.

Love and support from family and friends became even more important and her family increased.

Jean is now with the Lord and the reunion with her family must have been glorious!

Jean is survived by her children; grandson, Donald Alan Butler; great-grandchildren Zachary Tyler Gehring, Savanna Rose Gehring, Donovin Gage Butler and Sophia Grace Butler.

Jean also has great-great-grandchildren, Dominick Alexander Bronson and Alijah Blaine Gehring.

Jean’s funeral will be at noon on Saturday, May 10, 2025 with a viewing at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Ironton. Pastor Eric Barnes will officiate.