Firework material found in Coal Grove residence Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

COAL GROVE — Many Coal Grove residents woke Monday morning to the sound of loud booms and heard the news that Pike Street was closed due to fireworks being found in a house.

It all began after 911 dispatch got an early morning call about ‘firework-making materials’ being found in a Pike Street residence.

The Coal Grove Police Department called in a hazmat team and the Coal Grove Volunteer Fire Department, whose chief called in assistance from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and ordered an evacuation of all the houses within 100 feet of the Pike Street House.

Once the Ohio State Fire Marshal and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived, all the fireworks material was taken out of the residence and disposed of in a controlled detonation along the Ohio River.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Village of Coal Grove posted on Facebook that the scene was clear, Pike Street was reopened.

No one has been arrested in this case yet.

“While we understand many were inconvenienced by the timing of the material disposal and the loud explosion without prior notice, we ask for understanding given the severity of the situation and the need to maintain a secure, spectator-free scene,” the post read. “(Mayor Andy Holmes) would like to thank all agencies who responded to assist our fire department, police, and hazmat team in ensuring the safety of our community.”