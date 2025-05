County Road 12 to be closed beginning this week Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office said that County Road 12 will have a closure for more than a month.

According to a news release, the road will be closed at the 6.9 mile mark, beginning Monday, and lasting through June 20.

The closure will be so crews can work on emergency repairs of damage from a landslide.