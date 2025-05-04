Reds offense goes quiet in 4-1 loss to Nationals Published 10:27 pm Sunday, May 4, 2025

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis García Jr. homered during Washington’s three-run seventh inning, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday.

García gave Washington a 2-1 lead with his one-out solo drive off Graham Ashcraft (2-3). CJ Abrams tacked on a two-run double against Taylor Rogers.

Jorge López (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 11th save.

Washington took two of three in the weekend series at Cincinnati.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in five innings. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Reds wasted a sharp performance by Nick Martinez, who struck out six while working six innings of one-run ball.

García put Washington in front with a sacrifice fly in the second. But Tyler Stephenson hit a leadoff drive in the bottom half for Cincinnati.

It was Stephenson’s first homer in his third game since he missed the start of the season with a left oblique strain.

Key moment

With two outs, a runner aboard and rain falling in the fifth, Elly De La Cruz hit a shot down the left-field line for Cincinnati that was initially ruled a home run before the umpires gathered and changed the call to a foul ball.

Key stat

Gore leads the majors with 68 strikeouts in just 46 innings.

Up next

The Nationals begin a six-game homestand on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Reds open a seven-game trip on Monday with the first of four against the Braves. Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA) starts for the Reds against AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA).

Nationals 4, Reds 1

Washington Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Abrams ss 5 0 1 2 McLain 2b 3 0 1 0 Rosario 3b 5 0 0 0 Espinal rf 4 0 1 0 Tena 3b 0 0 0 0 De La Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 Wood dh 4 0 1 0 Marte 3b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 Steer 1b 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 4 0 2 0 Stephenson dh 3 1 1 1 García 2b 3 1 1 2 Lux lf 4 0 0 0 Call lf 3 1 2 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Crews rf 4 0 1 0 Dunn cf 2 0 0 0 Young cf 4 1 0 0 Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 31 1 5 1

Washington 010 000 300 = 4 Cincinnati 010 000 000 = 1

E_Espinal (1). LOB_Washington 7, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Lowe (7), Wood (9), Abrams (5). HR–García (3), Stephenson (1). SB–McLain (6), Crews (9), Young (4). SF–García (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Gore 5 4 1 1 4 9 López W,4-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Ferrer H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Finnegan S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Martinez 6 4 1 1 0 6 Ashcraft L,2-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Rogers 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 1 Zulueta 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–Barlow (Lowe).

Umpires–Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Sean Barber.

T–2:41. A–23,494 (43,891).