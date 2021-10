Nila Irby

Nila Irby, 79, of Lavalette, West Virginia, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Don Irby.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

