Rock Hill School-Based Health Center will soon offer dental services

ILCAO Family Medical Centers expanding services with help of grant

The Rock Hill School District now has a dental care center thanks to the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Organization’s Family Medical Centers.

With the support of a grant from Delta Dental Foundation, Rock Hill Family Medical Center will expand dental services to offer a greater level of care to those in need. Patients will have access to complete preventative care, as well as restorative care for treatment of cavities and more advanced dental issues. The transition to full dental services is expected to happen in January.

For a community in which 24.1 percent of adults are missing six or more teeth (CDC, 2006–10), these services are especially vital.

“Children with oral health problems are more likely to miss school than their peers,” said Angie Lewis, a school nurse at Rock Hill Schools. “School-based interventions addressing oral health problems will be a game-changer for our students and their families. Providing our students with access to full service dental treatment is a key component of a healthy school environment, ensuring students are healthy and ready to learn.”

The expansion is part of the services of Rock Hill Family Medical Center, the first school-based health center in Lawrence County. The center provides award-winning comprehensive medical, behavioral health and dental care throughout the week. Services are available to students, families and other members of the community. The facility currently offers preventative dental services, including cleanings and exams.

With the expansion of services, students can receive comprehensive dental care while at school, which eliminates the need for parents to call off work and overcomes other transportation challenges.

It also allows Rock Hill Family Medical Centers to serve to a greater capacity and efficacy, thereby improving dental/oral health outcomes in a high-risk, low-income community. Furthermore, because the center is school based, the expansion will ensure improved dental/oral hygiene education and habits for children in our community.

To schedule an appointment, call 740-643-8688. For more information, visit www.familymedicalcenters.org.

“We are honored to provide vital dental services to our community,” said FMC director of operations Gary Roberts. “We look forward to serving our community to a greater capability, and we are grateful for the support of our partners.”