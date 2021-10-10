Shane Runyon

Published 5:16 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021

By Obituaries

Shane Runyon

Shane Runyon, 61, of South Point, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Runyon.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

More News

Briggs Library news

Hitchhiking through to a new life again

Mark McCown: Man needs help to get finances in order

Giants blank Dodgers 1-0 to get one win from winning series

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite fall activity?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...