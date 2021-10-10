Shane Runyon

Shane Runyon, 61, of South Point, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Runyon.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.