Earthly monuments hold no sway in heaven

There are many great monuments of architecture around the world. Some are so breathtaking it is astonishing to take a tour of them.

In 1632, Emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, India began building the Taj Mahal, a project completed in 1653. Taj Mahal means “Crown Castle.”

He wanted to build the most prestigious castle in the world in honor of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

The “Taj,” as it is called locally, is considered the finest example of Mughal architecture, a style that combined Persian, Indian and Islamic influences.

It is an integrated complex of structures that required a board of architects and thousands of artisans and craftsmen.

However, when the emperor’s son became king, he arrested his father for wasting the resources. His father died in prison.

The king killed his brothers so they could not seek his throne, then killed the architect and cut off the hands of the builders so no one could copy the Taj.

Inside the Taj, Emperor Shah Jahan is buried next to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The dark castle is far smaller inside than it looks on the outside, although the architecture and design are amazing.

The Bible tells us in Psalm 127:1, “Except the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain that build it.”

The best that man can do is build temporary dwellings that will ultimately be taken over by someone else, crumble and eventually fall down.

That is why the only things that will last are the things done for the Lord. The only way we can leave a legacy behind that will outlast our lives is to do what God commands us to do.

No castle on earth can compare to the Crown Castle of Glory. The King of the Universe does not have to cut off the hands of His servants or throw them into prison. There is no insecurity or fear in Him.

There is no one like the King of Kings and no one can begin to duplicate his majestic works!

Jesus said in Matthew 16:18, “Upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

What a wonderful promise for those that are part of His church!

What about you? Have you made plans to attend God’s house this Sunday?

Now’s the time to become part of His kingdom– because when God goes to building it’s never in vain!

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.