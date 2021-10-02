Lady Dragons top Lady Timberwolves, 3-2
Jim Walker
SPRING VALLEY, W.Va. — The Fairland Lady Dragons found life on the road to be very livable.
The Lady Dragons traveled across the bridge to West Virginia and fought their way to a 3-2 soccer win over the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves on Saturday.
Maddie Miller had 2 goals while Joelie Jarrell had a goal and an assist to spearhead the win.
Miller scored with an assist from Angela Li at the 35:13 mark of the first half for a 1-0 lead.
Jarrell then scored 11 minutes later with an assist from Olivia White for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady T-Wolves cut the deficit in half with 23:16 lead in the half on a goal by Taylor Hodge.
But Fairland was able to go ahead 3-1 on a goal by Miller with an assist from Jarrell at the 24:16 mark of the second half.
Spring Valley got within 3-2 on a goal by Lydia Smith with 15:48 left but Fairland was able to hold on for the road win.
Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 6 saves.
Fairland will host Gallipolis on Tuesday.
Fairland 2 1 = 3
Spring Valley 1 1 = 2
First Half
Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Angela Li) 35:13
Fa – Joelie Jarrell (assist Olivia White) 24:15
SV – Taylor Hodge (unassisted) 23:16
Second Half
Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Joelie Jarrell) 24:16
SV – Lydia Smith (unassisted) 15:48
Backup QB sparks Ohio past Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart... read more