Backup QB sparks Ohio past Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart Ohio in the second half en route to a 34-17 win over Akron on Saturday.

De’Montre Tuggle piled up 201 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored a touchdown as the Bobcats (1-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) broke a 17-all tie at the end of three quarters with 17 unanswered points in the final stanza.

After Stephen Johnson’s 26-yard field goal to start the fourth, Rogers ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a game clinching 22-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining.

Tuggle capped the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run ending an eight play, 59-yard drive with 1:16 left.

Ohio outgained Akron (1-4, 0-1) 458-293 in total offense.

DJ Irons threw for two scores for the Zips.

Ohio 3 7 7 17 = 34 Akron 0 10 7 0 = 17

First Quarter

OHIO–FG S. Johnson 25, 4:44.

Second Quarter

AKR–FG Smigel 23, 6:08.

AKR–Mumpfield 45 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 3:12.

OHIO–I. Cox 2 pass from Rourke (Vandenberg kick), :09.

Third Quarter

AKR–Brank 9 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 8:34.

OHIO–A. Rogers 7 run (S. Johnson kick), 5:41.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO–FG S. Johnson 26, 13:30.

OHIO–A. Rogers 22 run (S. Johnson kick), 6:12.

OHIO–Tuggle 26 run (S. Johnson kick), 1:16.

A–12,616.

—————

OHIO AKR First downs 25 18 Total Net Yards 458 324 Rushes-yards 48-398 38-104 Passing 60 220 Punt Returns 3-18 1-5 Kickoff Returns 2-21 2-24 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-27 Comp-Att-Int 8-15-1 18-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 7-45 Punts 4-38.75 5-45.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-65 Time of Possession 29:42 30:18

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Ohio, Tuggle 18-204, A. Rogers 11-71, Allison 8-56, (Team) 3-30, T. Walton 1-19, Rourke 7-18. Akron, Irons 18-57, Hester 13-51, Norrils 1-3, (Team) 3-3, Nelson 3-(minus 10).

PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 7-12-1-56, A. Rogers 1-3-0-4. Akron, Irons 13-16-0-153, Nelson 4-8-0-46, Qualls 1-1-0-21.

RECEIVING–Ohio, Allison 3-6, Cross 2-14, T. Walton 1-34, Conner 1-4, I. Cox 1-2. Akron, Mathison 5-58, Mumpfield 4-69, Qualls 3-51, Brank 3-23, Grimes 2-10, And. Williams 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.