Backup QB sparks Ohio past Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart Ohio in the second half en route to a 34-17 win over Akron on Saturday.
De’Montre Tuggle piled up 201 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored a touchdown as the Bobcats (1-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) broke a 17-all tie at the end of three quarters with 17 unanswered points in the final stanza.
After Stephen Johnson’s 26-yard field goal to start the fourth, Rogers ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a game clinching 22-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining.
Tuggle capped the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run ending an eight play, 59-yard drive with 1:16 left.
Ohio outgained Akron (1-4, 0-1) 458-293 in total offense.
DJ Irons threw for two scores for the Zips.
|Ohio
|3
|7
|7
|17
|=
|34
|Akron
|0
|10
|7
|0
|=
|17
First Quarter
OHIO–FG S. Johnson 25, 4:44.
Second Quarter
AKR–FG Smigel 23, 6:08.
AKR–Mumpfield 45 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 3:12.
OHIO–I. Cox 2 pass from Rourke (Vandenberg kick), :09.
Third Quarter
AKR–Brank 9 pass from Irons (Smigel kick), 8:34.
OHIO–A. Rogers 7 run (S. Johnson kick), 5:41.
Fourth Quarter
OHIO–FG S. Johnson 26, 13:30.
OHIO–A. Rogers 22 run (S. Johnson kick), 6:12.
OHIO–Tuggle 26 run (S. Johnson kick), 1:16.
A–12,616.
—————
|OHIO
|AKR
|First downs
|25
|18
|Total Net Yards
|458
|324
|Rushes-yards
|48-398
|38-104
|Passing
|60
|220
|Punt Returns
|3-18
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-21
|2-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-15-1
|18-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|7-45
|Punts
|4-38.75
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|29:42
|30:18
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Ohio, Tuggle 18-204, A. Rogers 11-71, Allison 8-56, (Team) 3-30, T. Walton 1-19, Rourke 7-18. Akron, Irons 18-57, Hester 13-51, Norrils 1-3, (Team) 3-3, Nelson 3-(minus 10).
PASSING–Ohio, Rourke 7-12-1-56, A. Rogers 1-3-0-4. Akron, Irons 13-16-0-153, Nelson 4-8-0-46, Qualls 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING–Ohio, Allison 3-6, Cross 2-14, T. Walton 1-34, Conner 1-4, I. Cox 1-2. Akron, Mathison 5-58, Mumpfield 4-69, Qualls 3-51, Brank 3-23, Grimes 2-10, And. Williams 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.
