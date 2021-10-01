State to help small businesses with export initiatives

COLUMBUS — Exporting can help a business build and diversify its customer base, and the Ohio Department of Development (Development) has financial resources for businesses to get started or expand on existing export initiatives.

“Ohio-made products and services are recognized for their high quality across the world,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of Development. “Companies can boost their bottom line and hire more workers by expanding into new markets and seeking out new customers. Our export services are ready to help.”

The International Market Access Grant for Exporters provides eligible businesses a 50 percent reimbursement of up to $10,000 on $20,000 in expenditures for activities that promote international business. These activities can include:

• Website development

• International advertising

• E-commerce

• Search engine optimization (SEO)

• Marketing and website translation

• Compliance testing

• Trade shows (international, domestic, and virtual)

The first application period opens today, Sept. 27, and closes at 3 p.m. Nov. 9. Funding for the first round can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Additional funding opportunities will be announced quarterly subject to funding availability.

Applications for export training grants through are open now. Grants provide 100 percent reimbursement up to $5,000 for export training activities. Funding for export training activities can be used between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2022.

Applications must be approved before the activities take place.

For more information, visit.Development.Ohio.Gov. Businesses also can find help with the application process and get advice on exporting from Development’s Export Assistance Network offices around the state. To find the nearest office, visit development.ohio.gov/bs/bs_itac.htm.