October 2, 2021

Melanie Davis

By Obituaries

Published 3:20 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

Melanie Davis, 82, of Ironton, died on Oct. 1, 2021.

Visitation for family and friends will be on 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday with Father David Huffman officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

