Malik Price
Malik Price passed away and is survived by his parents, Norman and Sheila Branch.
Funeral service will be noon Saturday at First Baptist Church of Huntington, West Virginia.
Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
