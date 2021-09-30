Tanner Black

Tanner Reed Black, 11, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia after a 11-year battle with LGS and has finished his journey. He was the son of Tony “Tee” II and Heather Main Black.

Tanner was a sixth grade student at open door school.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.