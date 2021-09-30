Lady Pointers take pair of OVC soccer wins

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The South Point Lady Pointers made a key find and it helped them find a win.

Some key footwork helped the Lady Pointers blank the Chesapeake Lady Pointers 3-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Wednesday.

“The girls were able to find feet and pass well tonight which resulted in our win,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“Jasmyn Jones played well in the midfield and was able to find the open player. Our midfield did a better job tonight of winning the ball in the air and finding feet.”

Jones scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Abby Broughton and then she fed passes to Keilanee Montgomery for two more goals as South Point took a 3-0 first half lead and made it stand up.

“Tonight, finished up six games in a 10-day span. I’m proud of my girls for staying locked in and finished this 10-day stretch strong,” said Jenkins.

That 10-day stretch included a 2-1 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an OVC game on Tuesday.

“This was a tough one for us. Our team is fighting injuries and have tired legs from five games in nine days,” said Jenkins.

A key play in the game was a diving save by goalkeeper Makinzie Luhrsen with less than 60 seconds in the game to preserve the win.

“Our starting goalie is out with an injury and Makinzie Luhrsen stepped up big time for us in goal. She was thrown into the spotlight tonight and she didn’t stutter once,” said Jenkins.

“Our defensive line played well in front of her but she made some big saves as well. Keilanee Montgomery played forward for us and gave us some offensive flow and she was able to draw a penalty kick and then assist the game-winning goal to Elaysia Wilburn.”

Jaycie Walters scored on a penalty kick to put the Lady Pointers up 1-0. Elaysia Wilburn scored with an assist from Montgomery for a 2-0 first half lead.

South Point plays at Fairland Thursday, Oct. 7, in an OVC game.

Wednesday’s Game

South Point 3 0 = 3

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

First Half

SP – Jasmyn Jones (assist Abby Broughton)

SP – Keilanee Montgomery (assist Jasmyn Jones)

SP – Keilanee Montgomery (assist Jasmyn Jones)

Goalkeeper saves – South Point: Makinzie Luhrsen 2

Tuesday’s Game

South Point 2 0 = 2

Gallipolis 0 1 = 1

First Half

SP – Jaycie Walters (penalty kick)

SP – Elaysia Wilburn (assist Keilanee Montgomery)

Second Half

Ga – goal

Goalkeeper saves – South Point: Makinzie Luhrsen 9