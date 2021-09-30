Dragons’ Roberts leads area golfers to district tournaments

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Landon Roberts is going to the district tournament and he’s taking his Fairland Dragon teammates with him.

The Dragons clinched a trip to the district tournament after finishing fourth in the Division 2 boys’ sectional at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club behind Roberts who earned medalist honors with a 75 on rounds of 38 and 37.

Gallipolis won the tournament with a 342 total followed by Piketon at 344, Wheelersburg 346, Fairland 356 and Minford 363.

Besides Roberts, Jeremiah Fizer was next with an 85 as he carded rounds of 43 and 42, Cameron Mayo and Alex Rogers each went 50 and 48 for a 98 while Jake Seagraves had a 103 at 49 and 54.

The Chesapeake Panthers were 7th in the 15-team field with a 377.

Jackson McComas went 42 and 41 for 83, Carter Collins was 45 and 48 for 93, Jacob Skeens was 51 and 48 for 99, Braxton Oldaker went 50 and 52 for 102 and Shawn Carrico was 60 and 55 for 115.

The South Point Pointers were 8th at 394 led by Brayden Sexton who had rounds of 42 and 43 for an 85 and qualified for the district tournament.

Brayden Adkins was next at 55 and 47 for a 102, Levi Lawson was 48 and 55 for 103 and Kaleb Wilson was 51 and 53 for 104.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers were 9th at 396 led by Maddox Vass who carded a 98 on rounds of 52 and 46.

Matt Sheridan and Hunter Freeman each shot a 99 as Sheridan went 49 and 50 and Freeman 50 and 49. Chayden Kerns was one shot back on rounds on 53 and 47 while Nate Bias shot a 104 on identical rounds of 52.

The Rock Hill Redmen had a 481 team score to place 13th in the standings.

Isaac Doolin led the Redmen with a 96 on rounds of 50 and 46. Jacob Massie went 56 and 60 for 116, Victor Day had a 129 on 63 and 66 rounds, Gavin Waldrop had two rounds of 70 for a 140 and Kris Hill went 86 and 74 for a 160.

In the Division 3 sectional at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Belpre won the tournament with a 332 score followed by South Webster at 351, the Coal Grove Hornets377, Waterford 378 and the St. Joseph Flyers 396.

The Hornets were led by Luke Jenkins who shot an 88 on rounds of 48 and 40. Keegan Shultz went 44-51 for 95, Landon Johnson 45 and 51 for 96, Maddox Rowe 46 and 52 for 98 and Mason Frazier went 48-54 for a 112.

The Flyers were led by Eli Ford who carded an 86 on rounds of 40 and 46.

Blake Stuntebeck was next at 98 on rounds of 51 and 47 followed by Michael Mahlmeister and Matthew Heighton who each went 55 and 51 for 106 and Nick Pauley was 56 and 54 for 110

Green Bobcats’ Landon Kimbler had a 115 on rounds of 60 and 55.

In the girls’ Division 2 sectional at Franklin Valley, South Point Lady Pointers Sidnea Belvilel shot a 48 and 50 for a 98 total to qualify for the district. Teammate Reagen Hale went 69 and 81 for 150.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers finished seventh with a 501 team score.

Mary Lackey led with a 114 at 54 and 60 rounds. Edie Fadis shot 56 and 65 for 121, Meredith Humphreys had 61 and 66 for 127 and Tessa Shelton went 67 and 72 for 139.

Coal Grove was 12th as the Lady Hornets shot a 550 led by Elli Holmes with a 114 on rounds of 55 and 59.

Abby Collins shot a 134 on rounds of 64 and 70, Alexus Wood went 73 and 67 for 140 and Paige Best shot 79 and 83 for 162.

The Fairland Lady Dragons Eliza Wilson shot rounds of 60 and 68 for 128.

Gallipolis won the tournament at 373 followed by Waterford at 419, Wellston 442, Federal Hocking 449 and Portsmouth West had a 463.

The top five teams in the 14-team field and top five individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district.