Carolyn Freeman

Carolyn Yvonne Freeman, 79, of South Point, died on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Reverend Melvin Freeman.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Burlington 37 Cemetery, Burlington.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

