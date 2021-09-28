Sandra Woods
Sandra Jean Woods, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Woods.
No services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
