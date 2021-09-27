College Football Polls
AP football poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1019 11
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 –
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 –
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. NC State 3-1 145 –
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 –
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
Coaches’ poll
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (64) 4-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (1) 4-0 1558 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1467 4
4. Oklahoma 4-0 1395 3
5. Iowa 4-0 1319 6
6. Penn State 4-0 1286 8
7. Notre Dame 4-0 1187 10
8. Cincinnati 3-0 1185 9
9. Florida 3-1 1101 11
10. Ohio State 3-1 1030 12
11. Arkansas 4-0 1016 18
12. Mississippi 3-0 916 13
13. Texas A&M 3-1 744 5
14. Michigan 4-0 674 19
15. Brigham Young 4-0 670 16
16. Michigan State 4-0 583 21
17. Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 17
18. Oklahoma State 4-0 459 22
19. Clemson 2-2 389 7
20. UCLA 3-1 312 24
21. Fresno State 4-1 251 25
22. Auburn 3-1 244 23
23. Kentucky 4-0 179 27
24. Baylor 4-0 134 42
25. Wake Forest 4-0 119 39
Dropped out: No. 14 Iowa State (2-2); No. 15 Wisconsin (1-2); No. 20 North Carolina (2-2).
Others receiving votes: Texas (3-1) 101; Boston College (4-0) 91; North Carolina State (3-1) 70; San Diego State (4-0) 69; Maryland (4-0) 59; Wisconsin (1-2) 56; SMU (4-0) 54; Virginia Tech (3-1) 39; LSU (3-1) 36; Iowa State (2-2) 31; Army (4-0) 23; Arizona State (3-1) 12; Texas-San Antonio (4-0) 11; Liberty (3-1) 11; North Carolina (2-2) 10; Central Florida (2-1) 9; Oregon State (3-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1) 3; Appalachian State (3-1) 3; Louisville (3-1) 2; Indiana (2-2) 2; Wyoming (4-0) 1.
Ohio High School Football Polls
The Ohio High School football polls by divisions from a vote by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers’ Association with first... read more