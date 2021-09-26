St. Joseph splits pair of weekend soccer games

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was a home and away weekend with a win and a loss.

The St. Joseph Flyers lost a tough 3-2 decision to the East Carter (Ky.) Raiders on Friday, then went to Belpre on Saturday and came away with a 6-1 win.

Against East Carter, Elijah Rowe score the Flyers’ first goal with an assist by Zachary Johnson.

Landon Rowe found the back of the net for the second goal with an assist from Elijah Rowe.

St. Joseph (4-4, 2-1 SOC) had 14 shots with 8 on goal, 6 corner kicks and no offside penalties. Flyers’ goalkeeper Eli Ford had 6 saves.

East Carter got an unassisted goal from Austin Tiller with 15:31 to play. Austin Fruth got the second goal with 8:44 left and then Austin made an unassisted goal for the game winner with 5:43 to go.

The Raiders had 15 shots with 9 on goal, 9 fouls, 4 corner kicks and 3 offside penalties. Goalkeeper Breck Sargent had 6 saves.

The Flyers bounced back on Saturday behind Landon Rowe’s hat trick as he scored 3 goals. Zachary Johnson with 2 goals and 2 assists with Brady Medinger adding a goal.

Landon Rowe, Wesley Neal and Elijah Rowe each registered an assist.

The Flyers racked up 33 shots with 18 on goal. They had 3 fouls, 6 corner kicks and no offside penalties. Eli Ford had 3 saves.

Belpre had just 8 shots with 4 on goal. The Eagles had 2 fouls, no corner kicks and 2 offside penalties. Goalie Christian Alvarez had 12 saves.

Jackob Maser scored an unassisted goal with only 31 seconds left for Belpre.

The Flyers will host Western in an SOC game on Monday.