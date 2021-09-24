Clovis Carpenter

Clovis Eugene Carpenter, 77, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Carpenter.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m.–noon Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards funeral expenses.