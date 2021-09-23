Suicide prevention walk set for Monday

Impact Prevention is planning a suicide prevention walk for Monday.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse and proceed to the riverfront, where biodegradable luminaries will be released, Meagan Joseph, program manger for Impact, said.

Joseph said the project came together as a result of youth in the community involved in their prevention team.

“It’s about hope and positivity,” she said, adding they hoped to spread awareness of mental health resources in the community.

Joseph said everyone is invited to attend the event and masks are encouraged, sue to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

This is the second time Impact has organized the event.

In October, Joseph said they will take part in Red Ribbon Week.

That observance is to celebrate Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, an undercover DEA agent who was murdered in 1985 while on assignment in Mexico by a drug cartel.

Joseph said those events will focus on substance abuse prevention.

Impact Prevention is a local, nonprofit group, which focuses on drug abuse and suicide prevention. They work with local schools and youth in the community to promote positive mental health and community connectivity.