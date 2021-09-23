Rosemary Linkfield

June 8, 1939–Sept. 22, 2021

Rosemary June Linkfield, 82, of South Point, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

She was born June 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Alta and Nora Hamlin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Linkfield; one son, Mark Linkfield; two sisters, Elsie Huff and Marjorie Hudson; and one grandson, Mark Linkfield Jr.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary (Carlton) Cogan, of South Point, and Melissa (Jim) Freeman, of Clayton, North Carolina; one brother, Park Hamlin, of Ashland, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, James Freeman, Chris Freeman, Faith Hepburn, Jason Linkfield, Mindy Clark, Kelly Morgan, Jake Cogan, and Maddilyn Cogan; and the best great-granddog ever, Luna Roo.

Private family services will be Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Richard Carter officiating.

Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, West Virginia.

