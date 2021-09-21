Johnson praises local ARC power grants

MARIETTA — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, released the following statement after the Appalachian Regional Commission announced a new round of POWER (Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) grants:

“I am very pleased to support these economic investments across eastern and southeastern Ohio,” Johnson said in a news release. “This funding will support projects designed to create jobs and spur economic activity by investing in broadband deployment, recreational opportunities, and workforce training. This is further proof that the work of the Appalachian Regional Commission to bring much needed investment funding to our region is vital to economic opportunity here. I’m proud to continue supporting the ARC.”

Grants which include Ohio’s 6th Congressional District:

• Washington Electric Cooperative: $1,500,000 for broadband development

• Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia: $1,493,716 for investments in trail and gateway community assets

• Switzerland of Ohio School District: $1,314,800 for workforce development

• Belmont College: $445,158 for HVAC training program

• Noble Local School District: $404,856 for workforce development focused on agribusiness

Full project descriptions can be viewed at www.arc.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/POWER-Award-Summaries-September-2021.pdf

POWER is a congressionally funded initiative that targets federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal operations.

Since its founding in 1965, the ARC has helped to create thousands of jobs, slashed the number of high-poverty counties in Appalachia, and invested in programs to develop a ready workforce, improve economic opportunities, and support infrastructure projects. ARC’s commitment to build community capacity and innovation on a local level is helping to put rural Ohio on a level playing field with the rest of the country.