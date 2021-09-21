Jerry Bowman

Oct. 5, 1939–Sept. 17, 2021

Jerry Lee Bowman, 81, of Piketon, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Oct. 5, 1939, in Coal Grove, to the late Alva and Margaret (Aurther) Bowman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Mitchell Bowman; his second wife, Edith Brown Bowman; his son, Bruce Bowman; two brothers, Thomas and Richard Bowman; three sisters, Edna Snell, Linda Rosenbalm and Avanelle Bowman; and son-in-law, Ricky Akers.

Jerry Lee is survived by his children, Jerry Bowman Jr., of Waverly; Robert Bowman and wife, Chellie, of Jasper; Marie Akers, of Ironton, Anita Colvin and husband, Bill, of Ashville, Jeff Sheets and wife, Michelle, of Waverly, Linda Courts, of Texas, Diane Wilson, of Augusta, Georgia and David Sheets, of Groveland, Florida; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Phillip Bowman, of South Point; and two sisters, Bonnie Hill, of Urbana, and Betty Bartrum, of Ironton.

Jerry Lee was a retired Correctional Officer at SOCF in Lucasville and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon.

He enjoyed watching the Ironton Fighting Tigers football team, the Ohio State Buckeye football team and sitting on his front porch.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, with Pastor Jon Black officiating.

Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery in Piketon.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.