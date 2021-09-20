Salyers, Green down Fairview

Jim Walker

WHEELERSBURG — Maybe Derek Salyers is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, but he came up a whole lot bigger than his physical size.

The Green sophomore quarterback accounted for 219 total yards and 2 touchdowns as the Bobcats rolled past the Fairview Eagles 36-21 on Saturday.

Salyers ran 29 times for 152 yards and a score while completing 3-of-4 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown to help Green rack up 353 total yards including 286 on the ground.

After a first quarter, Green (1-3) got a pair of scores in the second quarter to take a 14-0 halftime lead.

Abe McBee scored on a 2-yard run to put the Bobcats up 6-0 at the 6:35 mark.

McBee then caught a 13-yard TD pass from Salyers with just 56 seconds left in the half. Landan Lodwick ran for the conversion.

McBee caught all 3 off Salyers passes.

Fairview (0-5) got on the scoreboard just 32 seconds into the second half as Tanner Johnson hit Cody Caldwell on a 77-yard touchdown pass play. Cameron Harper kicked the conversion and the Eagles trailed 14-7 with 11:28 on the clock.

Johnson was 10-of-19 pass for 227 yards and a touchdown.

But Green regained control as Lodwick scored on a 7-yard run with 8:47 left in the quarter. Salyers hit McBee for the conversion and it was 22-7.

Salyers raced 13 yards for a touchdown with only 1:05 running off the clock in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Sparks ran for the conversion and a 30-7 lead.

Johnson ran 4 yards for a score with 6:34 left and it was 22-13.

But the Bobcats answered with a long scoring drive capped by Blake Smith’s 7-yard scoring run and it was 36-15.

Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown run and conversion with just 33 seconds to play set the final score.

Green visits Symmes Valley on Saturday night in the Southern Ohio Conference opener.

Fairview 0 0 7 14 = 21

Green 0 14 8 14 = 36

Second Quarter

Gr – Abe McBee 2 run (run failed) 6:35

Gr – Abe McBee 13 pass from Derek Salyers (Landan Lodwick run) 0:56

Third Quarter

Fv – Cody Caldwell 77 pass from Tanner Johnson (Cameron Harper kick) 11:28

Gr – Landan Lodwick 7 run (Abe McBee pass from Derek Salyers) 8:47

Fourth Quarter

Gr – Derek Salyers 13 run (Trevor Sparks run) 10:55

Fv – Tanner Johnson 4 run (run failed) 6:34

Gr – Blake Smith 7 run (run failed) 1:39

Fv – Tanner Johnson 9 run (Johnson run) 0:33

—————

FV Gr

First downs 11 16

Rushes-yards 29-76 53-286

Passing yards 227 67

Total yards 303 353

Cmp-Att-Int 10-19-0 3-4-0

Fumbles lost 1 1

Penalties-yards 2-10 6-35

Time of Possession 22:29 25:31

—————

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Fairview: Tanner Johnson 10-29 2TD, Caden Thomas 10-minus 19; Green: Derek Salyers 29-152 TD, Abe McBee 11-49 TD, Landan Lodwick 5-81 TD, Blake Smith 1-7 TD, Brett Chaney 3-6, Ethan Hayslip 1-minus 9.

PASSING — Fairview: Tanner Johnson 10-19-0 227 TD; Green: Derek Salyers 3-4-0 67 TD.

RECEIVING — Fairview: Cody Caldwell 1-77 TD, Austin Miller 4-99, Jeremy Harper 5-51; Green: Abe McBee 3-67 TD.