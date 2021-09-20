September 21, 2021

  • 70°

Ada Todd

By Obituaries

Published 2:12 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

Ada Todd

Ada Marie Todd, 58, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Todd.

There will be no services held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

