Rachael Fraley: 4-H offering shooting sports course

The 4-H Shooting Sports program is an opportunity to be involved in a sport with lasting impact.

In Lawrence County, the 4-H Shooting Sports program offers eight basic disciplines: archery, crossbow, hunting and wildlife, living history, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle and shotgun. All disciplines are taught by trained 4-H certified instructors.

Youth learn basic shooting fundamentals, practice safety techniques and response to range commands, explore wildlife conservation and take field trips.

About two-thirds of residences in the U.S. have firearms within the home.

Exposure to safe and responsible handling is vital in preventing incidents in or out of the home.

Shooting is the second most popular international sport behind track and field.

It is unique in its ability to be a lifelong sport.

Recently, we had an Ohio 4-H member compete in the Para-Olympics and have others who hold a position on the Junior National Shooting Sports Team.

We believe Shooting Sports participation promotes human growth and development.

Introducing safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment opens valuable advocational and life-long recreational education.

Youth are involved with a team, learning responsibility, discipline, goal setting and much more.

Through the Lawrence County 4-H Program, volunteers within each disciple educate our youth through monthly skill-based practice, club meetings and project book help.

Youth committed to the 4-H Shooting Sports program are dedicated to at-least six hours to supervised training, five club meetings and the completion of their 4-H project book.

At completion, they showcase their learning experience at the county fair by sharing their project with community members such as the State Highway Patrol and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, who are serving as project evaluators.

The Lawrence County 4-H enrollment season starts Oct. 1, youth ages 9– 18 interested in joining programs like our Shooting Sports program can contact the OSU Extension, Lawrence County office at 740-533-4322.

Rachael Fraley is the OSU Extension Educator for Lawrence County.