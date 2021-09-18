Williams foundation has awarded more than $124K in scholarships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Giving back has been a post-war mission for Hershel “Woody” Williams, World War II Medal Of Honor recipient.

True to his mission, an academic scholarship bearing his name is offered to Marine Corps League members, their families, their children and grandchildren or descendent of a Marine that perished in the line of duty in West Virginia.

Williams has always supported higher education and encourages students to seek sources to take advantage of academic scholarships and attend higher learning institutions.

Williams, who is the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient from West Virginia, firmly believes we live in the greatest country in the World and that the future is in the hands of our youth.

With that in mind, Williams, working with the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League established the Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation. The purpose of the Hershel Woody Williams Scholarship Foundation is to assist and encourage families of eligible members of the Marine Corps League or descendent of a Marine who perished in the line of duty in West Virginia.

According to Marine veteran and scholarship foundation chair John Nanny, to date, “the Foundation has awarded 142 scholarships totaling $124,000.”

Nanny has chaired the scholarship committee for the past 22 years. Being a staunch proponent of higher education as well as post-graduate studies, John himself earned a Masters Degree in Education as well as a Bachelor of Education Degree and has been in the educational field for 30 years.

The Scholarship Foundation is funded thru contributions from Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League Detachments and thru the generosity of private citizens.

Two individuals who have consistently given their time and money to the Hershel Williams Scholarship Foundation are Randolph K. Myers, a former corrections officer, who has generously supported the foundation throughout the years, and Mark Sharpsky, of Wheeling, West Virginia, who has contributed all of the printing requirements for the scholarship. Without their support, the foundation would not have been able to provide these scholarships.

“100 percent of the Foundation funds go to the recipients,” Nanny said. “All other expenses are out-of-pocket or donated.”