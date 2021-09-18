Friday’s High School Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Coventry 50, Akr. Springfield 8

Akr. Manchester 35, Loudonville 7

Alliance 27, Salem 21, OT

Alliance Marlington 42, Minerva 10

Andover Pymatuning Valley 48, Ashtabula St. John 0

Antwerp 27, Sherwood Fairview 8

Arcadia 33, N. Baltimore 26, OT

Arcanum 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 16

Archbold 41, Liberty Center 7

Arlington 61, Vanlue 18

Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 17

Ashland Crestview 37, Monroeville 0

Ashville Teays Valley 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 7

Attica Seneca E. 41, Bucyrus 21

Aurora 63, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Austintown Fitch 42, Youngs. Mooney 7

Avon 48, Elyria 6

Bainbridge Paint Valley 38, Frankfort Adena 8

Barberton 28, Medina Highland 21

Barnesville 40, Hannibal River 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Castalia Margaretta 6

Bay Village Bay 21, Westlake 7

Bellbrook 44, Franklin 21

Bellevue 49, Tol. Start 14

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Caledonia River Valley 13

Belmont Union Local 49, Sarahsville Shenandoah 20

Beloit W. Branch 63, Can. South 42

Berea-Midpark 23, Avon Lake 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 34, Atwater Waterloo 8

Bethel-Tate 82, Batavia 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 33, Vincent Warren 7

Bishop Hartley 34, Norwalk 21

Bishop Watterson 21, Whitehall-Yearling 18

Blanchester 28, Goshen 0

Bloom-Carroll 34, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Bluffton 34, Ada 14

Bowling Green 21, Holland Springfield 14

Brookfield 62, Campbell Memorial 0

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0

Brunswick 38, Euclid 18

Bryan 23, Delta 21

Bucyrus Wynford 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Warsaw River View 34

Caldwell 29, Reedsville Eastern 27

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Bradford 27

Can. McKinley 34, Green 14

Canal Fulton Northwest 45, Massillon Tuslaw 7

Canal Winchester 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Canfield 35, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Canfield S. Range 42, Poland Seminary 34

Carey 49, Sycamore Mohawk 14

Casstown Miami E. 28, Sidney Lehman 23

Centerville 38, Clayton Northmont 0

Chagrin Falls 34, Orange 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 27, Mentor Lake Cath. 20

Chardon 41, Mayfield 7

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Chillicothe 23, Logan 21

Chillicothe Zane Trace 40, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Anderson 51, Lebanon 26

Cin. Colerain 32, Cin. Oak Hills 9

Cin. Gamble Montessori 42, Miami Valley Christian Academy 8

Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Mariemont 7

Cin. La Salle 28, Lou. DuPont Manual, Ky. 24

Cin. Madeira 27, Cin. Finneytown 19

Cin. McNicholas 31, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6

Cin. Mt. Healthy 26, Bishop Fenwick 7

Cin. Princeton 28, Fairfield 27

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. Moeller 16

Cin. Summit Country Day 65, Day. Meadowdale 26

Cin. Sycamore 20, Middletown 14

Cin. Turpin 41, Morrow Little Miami 23

Cin. Winton Woods 44, Cin. West Clermont 14

Cin. Withrow 25, Trotwood-Madison 0

Cin. Woodward 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Cin. Wyoming 24, Reading 14

Circleville Logan Elm 21, Circleville 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 50, Beallsville 18

Cle. E. Tech 54, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Glenville 55, Cle. Collinwood 0

Cle. Hts. 56, Lorain 0

Clyde 48, Tol. Scott 6

Coal Grove 50, Chesapeake 14

Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14

Collins Western Reserve 35, Plymouth 22

Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Walnut Ridge 13

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Cols. Linden-McKinley 30, Cols. Northland 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 6

Columbiana Crestview 49, Youngs. Liberty 13

Columbus Grove 34, Harrod Allen E. 7

Convoy Crestview 31, Delphos Jefferson 28

Copley 30, Kent Roosevelt 12

Covington 26, Tipp City Bethel 21

Creston Norwayne 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Cols. St. Charles 0

Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Garfield Hts. Trinity 6

Dalton 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Day. Belmont 9, East 6

Day. Northridge 28, DeGraff Riverside 10

Defiance 47, Kenton 14

Defiance Ayersville 48, Hicksville 6

Defiance Tinora 35, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 34, Cols. Bexley 7

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42, Lancaster 14

Dover 24, Steubenville 7

Doylestown Chippewa 21, Smithville 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, New Lexington 6

Dublin Coffman 40, Groveport-Madison 21

Dublin Jerome 35, Grove City 7

Eaton 35, Waynesville 7

Edgerton 57, Paulding 30

Edon 52, Whiteford, Mich. 32

Elida 42, Celina 21

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 44, Solon 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, Cory-Rawson 0

Fredericktown 30, Mt. Gilead 24

Fremont Ross 41, Tol. St. Francis 38

Gahanna Cols. Academy 28, Bishop Ready 14

Gahanna Lincoln 17, Hilliard Darby 14

Galion Northmor 14, Danville 7

Garrettsville Garfield 49, Newton Falls 7

Gates Mills Hawken 34, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27

Germantown Valley View 44, Middletown Madison Senior 6

Gibsonburg 44, Northwood 18

Girard 31, Cortland Lakeview 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

Grafton Midview 45, Amherst Steele 7

Granville 47, Johnstown 16

Greenfield McClain 48, Cin. Shroder 6

Greenfield, Ind. 28, Ft. Loramie 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 47, Day. Christian 7

Hamler Patrick Henry 31, Metamora Evergreen 0

Hanoverton United 33, Leetonia 0

Hickory, Pa. 41, Conneaut 8

Hilliard Davidson 40, Thomas Worthington 7

Hillsboro 51, Batavia Clermont NE 13

Howard E. Knox 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 16

Hubbard 34, Struthers 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 34, Miamisburg 20

Hudson 42, Wadsworth 20

Independence 42, Burton Berkshire 12

Indpls Park Tudor, Ind. 48, Cin. Country Day 14

Ironton 36, South Point 0

Jackson 21, Wheelersburg 20, OT

John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Glouster Trimble 33, OT

Kansas Lakota 63, Toronto 40

Kettering Alter 30, Cin. NW 28

Kings Mills Kings 38, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Kirtland 37, Geneva 7

LaGrange Keystone 21, Wellington 3

Lakewood St. Edward 35, Massillon 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Warren Champion 21

Leipsic 34, Spencerville 21

Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Reynoldsburg 30

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine 19

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 33, Mason 27

Lima Perry 26, Dola Hardin Northern 6

Lima Sr. 28, Oregon Clay 13

Lisbon Beaver 27, Richmond Edison 21

Lodi Cloverleaf 48, Mogadore Field 0

London 35, St. Paris Graham 6

Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 31, Cin. Elder 21

Lowellville 41, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7

Lucas 35, Lakewood 27

Lucasville Valley 42, McDermott Northwest 18

Lyndhurst Brush 34, Akr. North 0

Macedonia Nordonia 57, Twinsburg 7

Madonna, W.Va. 14, Vienna Mathews 6

Maple Hts. 46, Garfield Hts. 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Minster 14

Marietta 34, Ripley, W.Va. 14

Marion Harding 24, Galion 15

Martins Ferry 38, Weir, W.Va. 7

Marysville 34, Galloway Westland 6

Massillon Jackson 56, Massillon Perry 30

McArthur Vinton County 50, Athens 21

McComb 56, Pandora-Gilboa 21

McDonald 41, Sebring McKinley 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8

Mechanicsburg 35, Jamestown Greeneview 10

Medina 48, Strongsville 13

Medina Buckeye 22, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 18

Mentor 41, Clarkson, Ontario 19

Middlefield Cardinal 27, Painesville Harvey 21

Milan Edison 49, Tol. Woodward 0

Milan, Ind. 39, Hamilton New Miami 6

Milford 42, Loveland 28

Milford Center Fairbanks 47, London Madison Plains 0

Millbury Lake 41, Elmore Woodmore 6

Millersburg W. Holmes 40, Mansfield Madison 7

Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 9

Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7

Monroe 49, Day. Oakwood 21

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

N. Can. Hoover 35, Can. Glenoak 0

N. Olmsted 45, Fairview 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Upper Sandusky 19

N. Royalton 34, Akr. East 7

Navarre Fairless 40, Orrville 7

Nelsonville-York 37, Oak Hill 0

New Albany 77, Newark 0

New Bremen 48, Anna 13

New Carlisle Tecumseh 17, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

New Madison Tri-Village 21, Ansonia 7

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 12

New Middletown Spring. 55, Mineral Ridge 7

New Paris National Trail 38, New Lebanon Dixie 20

New Philadelphia 30, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

New Richmond 49, Norwood 19

Newark Cath. 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 28

Newark Licking Valley 55, Johnstown Northridge 7

Norton 14, Peninsula Woodridge 7

Oak Harbor 50, Tol. Bowsher 15

Olmsted Falls 49, N. Ridgeville 19

Ontario 49, Hebron Lakewood 19

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0

Oxford Talawanda 7, Day. Carroll 0

Painesville Riverside 45, Madison 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Utica 6

Pemberville Eastwood 33, Genoa Area 0

Perry 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 16

Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0

Philo 45, Crooksville 0

Pickerington Cent. 38, Hilliard Bradley 21

Pickerington N. 44, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29

Piketon 58, Chillicothe Unioto 30

Piqua 42, Sidney 7

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Richwood N. Union 13

Pomeroy Meigs 27, Bidwell River Valley 6

Port Clinton 44, Tol. Rogers 6

Portsmouth W. 29, Cols. KIPP 20

Powell Olentangy Liberty 34, Westerville Cent. 3

Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 6

Racine Southern 73, Belpre 36

Ravenna SE 14, Rootstown 7

Rocky River 21, Elyria Cath. 20

Rocky River Lutheran W. 57, Vermilion 7

Rossford 42, Fostoria 14

STVM 43, Sandusky 9

Salineville Southern 48, Columbiana 12

Sandusky Perkins 35, Huron 20

Shadyside 33, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 21

Sharpsville, Pa. 28, Jefferson Area 21

Shelby 49, Marion Pleasant 14

South 66, West 0

Sparta Highland 17, Centerburg 7

Spring. Greenon 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Spring. Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14

Spring. NE 39, S. Charleston SE 10

Spring. Shawnee 49, Spring. NW 20

Springboro 15, Kettering Fairmont 14

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0

St. Clairsville 35, Linsly, W.Va. 14

St. Henry 35, Rockford Parkway 0

St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 14

Stow-Munroe Falls 25, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17

Streetsboro 41, Ravenna 17

Sugar Grove Berne Union 57, Beaver Eastern 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 30, Malvern 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Westerville S. 7

Tallmadge 27, Richfield Revere 7

Thornville Sheridan 38, McConnelsville Morgan 27

Tiffin Columbian 40, Mansfield Sr. 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Riverside Stebbins 24

Tol. Cent. Cath. 38, Tol. St. John’s 0

Tol. Christian 48, Stryker 16

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Tol. Whitmer 40, Findlay 6

Tontogany Otsego 16, Bloomdale Elmwood 12

Trenton Edgewood 42, Wilmington 7

Troy 55, Fairborn 0

Uniontown Lake 38, Louisville 7

Van Buren 26, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Vandalia Butler 27, W. Carrollton 0

Versailles 35, Ft. Recovery 12

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Hamilton 13

W. Jefferson 47, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25, E. Can. 19

W. Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7

Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7

Wauseon 41, Swanton 7

Waverly 35, Portsmouth 34

Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Marion Elgin 28

Wellston 33, Albany Alexander 14

Wellsville 35, E. Palestine 0

West Salem Northwestern 48, Rayland Buckeye 6

Westerville N. 42, Delaware Hayes 7

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Southview 0

Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12

Williamsport Westfall 12, Southeastern 8

Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 7

Wooster 38, Lexington 14

Wooster Triway 33, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 0

Worthington Kilbourne 36, Dublin Scioto 7

Xenia 21, Greenville 14

Youngs. Boardman 62, Youngs. East 14

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Warren Harding 49

Youngs. Valley Christian 28, Lisbon David Anderson 19

Zanesville 48, Heath 7

Zanesville Maysville 31, Zanesville W. Muskingum 7

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35, Strasburg-Franklin 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bedford vs. Shaker Hts., ppd.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ccd.

Cle. VASJ vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ppd.

Coshocton vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.

Mantua Crestwood vs. Beachwood, ppd.

Newcomerstown vs. Uhrichsville Claymont, ccd.

Oregon Stritch vs. Gates Mills Gilmour, ccd.

Waterford vs. Crown City S. Gallia, ccd.