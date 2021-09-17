Riverside plans event on recovery in Lawrence County

CHESAPEAKE — A local recovery group has an event planned for Saturday to talk about how efforts are going within Lawrence County.

Riverside Recovery Services will be having the gathering at Chesapeake’s community park at 8 p.m. The event is open to the public.

A candlelight vigil will be held in honor of Natalee Wood, a community member loved by everyone, the group said

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and there is plenty of space for social distancing.