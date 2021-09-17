Carl Kleinman

Sept. 30, 1965– Sept. 15, 2021

Carl Frederick Kleinman, 55, of South Point, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born Sept. 30, 1965, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Norman and Phyllis Haye Kleinman

He is survived by his wife, Deloris Clark Kleinman; his children, Ashlee (Andrew) Christian, Andrea (Nicholas) Gannon, Carl Andrew Kleinman and Aleeia Kleinman; and one grandchild, Kayden Christian.

Carl was a purchasing agent for XCAL Tools in South Point, a fire instructor at Collins Career Center, deputy chief at South Point Volunteer Fire Department and Ohio District 11 umpire.

Carl was a friend to so many, but most of all he was a loving father, grandfather and husband who will be missed and the biggest fan of his kids.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may visit 5–7 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.