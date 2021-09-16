Ladies 9-Hole League swings back into action

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PINE GROVE — The Ironton Ladies 9-Hole Golf Association is back in action.

After a 3-week layoff, the group met on Tuesday

Lana Moore served as hostess and served the morning breakfast treats as Sharon Fox, Pat Lambert, Joyce Lewis, Arlene McClelan, Pat Riggs and Moore were in attendance.

Fox came away with one event win, Lambert and Moore tying for first in another event as well as for low putts.

McClellan will be the hostess next Tuesday. The group will meet for a brief business meeting and breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Tee times will be 9 a.m., 9:10 and 9:20.

Anyone unable to meet at 8:30 can still join the group on the tees at 9 a.m.

The Ladies Nine Hole League welcomes any women who would like to join the group.

Pine Creek Golf Club is public and anyone is permitted to play.