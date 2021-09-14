Gary Russell

May 15, 1944—Sept. 12, 2021

Gary D. Russell, 77, of Carroll, formerly of Columbus, died Sept. 12, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was born to the late John Edmund Woodyard-Russell and Mabel Gertrude Ellis Russell in Ironton on May 15, 1944.

After graduating from Ironton, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He then worked 11 years for Greyhound and retired as an electrical systems technician for the city of Columbus.

He enjoyed old cars, especially Caprice Classics, and could be found working in his yard, trimming, mowing and making everything right.

Gary’s personality and love for life will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pat Russell; step-children, Tom Alexander and Scott Alexander; son, Steve David (Aisha) Russell; 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Wallace and Karen Waller; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, Wayne Massie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Rich and Mike Russell; and close friend, Charles Leonard.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, in Lancaster.

Donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.