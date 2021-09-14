Donald Jenkins

Dec. 1, 1942–Sept. 13, 2021

Donald L. Jenkins, 78, of Galion, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Avita Galion Hospital.

Born Dec. 1, 1942, in Ironton, he was the son of Troy A. and Mable (Collins) Jenkins.

He married Marie (Campbell) Jenkins on Feb. 19, 1962 and she survives.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a welder at the former Marion Power Shovel, Eagle Crusher Company and A & G Manufacturing, from where he retired.

Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in the garage with his boys.

He liked to watch wrestling and football, especially the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Ronald (Vicki) Jenkins, of Galion; Sherry Jenkins, of Bucyrus; Linda James, of Galion; Lisa (David) James, of Galion; Donald Jenkins, of Galion; and Ryan (Alley) Jenkins, of Galion; Rhonda (Fred) Forwith and Darrin James; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cora Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, Danny Jenkins, Sheila Massey and Dorothy, all of Ironton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, James Michael Jenkins; daughter, Rhonda Jenkins, two great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 S. Market St., Galion, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, with Pastor David Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.

Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Donald Jenkins