Cecil Dishman

Cecil Bert Dishman, 84, of Chesapeake, died on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.